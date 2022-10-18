Kat Coiro Discusses The Wildly Meta She-Hulk Finale And Its Many Cameos - Exclusive Interview

Now that the show has finished airing, do you have any fun stories from Charlie Cox's stints on the show? Did he and Tatiana ad-lib or add anything in those scenes in the moment? Where do you think his role might go in the future of the show?

Speaking to the future, Charlie now has his own series that Marvel is putting out with 18 episodes, so that's really exciting. He's such a joy to work with. When he jumps off the roof in the episode, he did that by himself and shocked everyone. He was like, "Can I have a little pad?" Then suddenly, he flipped off the roof, and we were all like, "Did Charlie just do that by himself?" He's so used to doing stunts for many years, but it took us all by surprise.

Yeah, their chemistry is electric. My one little fun story about that episode is our editor, Jamie, is the world's biggest "Daredevil" fan. So having her edit that episode, I feel like, gives it a special magic because she was in love with the character and in love with every little thing that he did and knows his history and added a layer to the whole episode.

I don't think anyone expected to meet Skaar in the finale of "She-Hulk." How did you react to that news, and how do you think his appearance will affect the next stage of the MCU?

Skaar — it's funny now when I say it because of the finale, but that was a Kevin thing. I'm sure it's connected to something big that is coming, but I cannot tell you any of those answers. I just know that that was always a part of it, and it was just a little hint.

Though his arrival was brief, were there any notable moments filming Hulk's cameo and his later scene with his son, and what is their onscreen dynamic like?

As brief as it was for the audience, it was almost as brief shooting it, because the idea is to introduce the character but not give anything away. Mark is such a pleasure to have on set and brings so much, and you completely understand why he is the superstar that he is.