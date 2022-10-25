What Could James Gunn And Peter Safran's Elevation Mean For David Zaslav's DC Priorities?

If anything, hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios proves that David Zaslav still views DC Studios as a top priority for Warner Bros. Discovery, despite earlier controversial decisions such as canceling a planned "Batgirl" film. However, according to Variety, it appears that Zaslav is aiming to place DC's collection of characters and worlds on the same level that Disney did with Marvel regarding the organic synergy between their box-office films and streaming spin-offs. And he trusts Gunn's stylish eye and Safran's savvy business mind to take DC there.

Variety also noted that the closest DC has done in this regard is "The Suicide Squad" movie and the "Peacemaker" spin-off, which both projects included Gunn and Safran's involvement. "The Suicide Squad " had some trouble at the box office, likely due to COVID-19 and the decision to simultaneously stream it and run it in theaters. But critics loved it, as it earned 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, "Peacemaker" performed arguably better, with its finale even shattering an HBO Max record. Disney has enjoyed this type of interconnected success tenfold with its slew of Disney+ MCU shows and movies. So it's not hard to imagine that Zaslav is looking at the team-up of Gunn and Safran to deliver similar results to Warner Bros. Discovery.

If that's the case, it looks like Zaslav views the future of DC as a massive component of the success of Warner Bros. Discovery, especially on the streaming front. Variety further reported that some executives within the Hollywood industry feel that, with Gunn and Safran, DC may finally be able to mirror the MCU's unique balance for success. One anonymous powerbroker told Variety, "If Marvel proves anything, you need someone with fanboy chops and producer chops. That's what they seem to have here, for the first time, at DC."