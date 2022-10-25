Why Travis Baltoni From NCIS Season 20, Episode 6 Looks So Familiar

"NCIS" Season 20 is well underway and so far, the Major Case Response Team has had its fair share of challenges. They initially had to clear the name of Alden Parker (Gary Cole) during the season premiere and have since dealt with Nick Torres' (Wilmer Valderrama) kidnapping. Most recently, during Season 20, Episode 6, titled "The Good Fighter," Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) even reveals that she was conducting an internal investigation. Although this seemed like a side plot at first, it turns out that Kasie's project directly related to the case in question, the death of an NCIS agent named Otis Khatri.

Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and other members of the team defended Otis as a good man despite evidence pointing toward him using NCIS tech to blackmail companies who said they would donate charity money into doing so. However, the team quickly discovered that Otis couldn't be the person responsible given that the ransom demands were still occurring after his death. They were informed by young, playboy millionaire and company owner Travis Baltoni that the ransom had even tripled and that he paid it in full. Baltoni only appeared on a video call to speak to NCIS, as he says he is in Ibiza on a yacht. He's particularly rude and arrogant but gives the Major Case Response Team a clue they need. If Baltoni looks like a face you might know, that's because he's played by actor Damian Joseph Quinn, whom you might remember from a few recent and popular series.