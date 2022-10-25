Here's When You Can Watch Terrifier 2 At Home

It's not easy making a sequel to a horror film. Many franchises have attempted to rekindle the haunting magic of their original nightmare-inducing concept only to fail over and over again. But certain follow-ups can resonate well with fans in more ways than one, which is exactly what Damien Leone's "Terrifier 2" has managed to accomplish. Fans wondering when the film will make its way to streaming finally have an answer.

Leone had a terrifying concept that kicked off the creation of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), the creepy clown featured in the "Terrifier" franchise constantly causing all sorts of bloody mayhem. The character began his reign of cinematic terror in a short film in 2008 called "The 9th Circle," but he would make his presence known more concretely in "Terrifier." It was in "Terrifier" that Art the Clown's presence prompted the folks at The Farsighted to praise his menacing efforts onscreen, claiming he made "Pennywise look like Krusty." After that, it was only a matter of time before Art would make his triumphant return in "Terrifier 2."

Damien Leone tried so hard to top the first chapter in the "Terrifier" legacy, and it is safe to say he succeeded. On a budget of $250,000, "Terrifier 2" has surpassed all expectations, making over $5 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). There is a lot of hype surrounding the popular sequel, and many fans would like to know when they can watch the scary affair in the comfort of their own home.