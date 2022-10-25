House Of The Dragon Writer Sara Hess Doubles Down On Her Stance On Daemon Targaryen

Naturally, these comments stoked some controversy online, and according to Hess herself when speaking to Vanity Fair after the fact, she faced some pretty awful backlash.

"Let's just say that the themes of our show are very relevant IRL," Hess said. "I mean, I'm a woman writing a fantasy show, so I'm well aware of the special ways People Online choose to express what is basically, 'You and I have different opinions.' I mean, obviously I was being a bit glib. And I'm not at all shocked by Daemon's popularity...he's an iconic, fascinating character, and I love writing him, and in Matt's hands he's charming and charismatic and riveting to watch."

Hess, however, wants viewers to be... shall we say, realistic? "My dude killed his wife! Among other things," she continued. When it comes to Rhaenyra, though, Hess allows that the two are truly bonded on a very deep level. "Saying they 'love' each other seems almost too simple," Hess says, "it's more that they have a profound, primal connection that nobody else understands." Proving that Daemon is, again, full of contradictions, Hess did go on to qualify her statement, bringing up how the two forged their romantic connection: "He's a grown man and she's a child, and he uses the fact that she admires him to influence her. He takes her to a sex club and then when things get too real he abandons her in the middle of town."