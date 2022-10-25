House Of The Dragon Writer Explains Daemon's Greatest Conflict With Rhaenyra

Seemingly in passing, while discussing whether or not Rhaenyra's Black faction should wage open war against the Greens — led by her childhood best friend turned enemy Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — Rhaenyra mentions a prophecy told to her by her father, King Viserys I. Made by Aegon the Conqueror, the prophecy talks about a "song of ice and fire" and the looming threat of what audiences already know are the White Walkers, and this prophecy is passed from ruler to ruler. Clearly, not telling Daemon sent a clear message from Viserys that he didn't consider his brother fit to rule, and in this moment, he realizes that his brother told Rhaenyra instead of him.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hess revealed Daemon's mindset in that scene. As the publication points out, Rhaenyra now ranks above Daemon, and he suddenly comes to that realization. "And also to exert authority over Daemon! And she's not doing what he thinks she should do in that position," Hess revealed.. "He feels betrayed. And as we've established, he is violent and impulsive. That doesn't just go away. And I don't think it's really much of a surprise to her. I would point out that loving someone is not inconsistent with hurting them."

Daemon might be pretty popular as far as "House of the Dragon" characters go, but he's still capable of some truly horrible stuff. The first season of the series is streaming in its entirety now on HBO Max.