Apple TV+ Raises Its Price For The First Time

It sometimes seems that the options for new streaming services are endless these days. Whether you fancy catching "Stranger Things" on Netflix, "Solar Opposites" on Hulu, "The Boys" on Amazon Prime, or "Succession" on HBO Max, there's a good chance that you've gotten good use out of at least one major streaming service. And why not?

While the experience of watching a movie in a theater or a television show live is certainly hard to replicate, the world of streaming has opened up new territories for both viewers and filmmakers. Not only do we get the comfort of watching content through various devices and in various locations, but creators can also take more risks in the kind of work they are able to put out that would otherwise be restricted by television guidelines or theatrical-wide appeal. In the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a shift in the entertainment industry, it seems that just about any major company that can open a streaming service has and continues to fight for the top spot.

One of the more recent but notable streaming services is Apple TV+. Launched on November 1, 2019, by the consumer electronics company best known as the creator of the iPhone, it houses a selection of notable films and TV shows that have garnered acclaim. And with its ever-growing status in the streaming service wars, Apple TV+ has finally increased its subscription price.