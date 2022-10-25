Apple TV+ Raises Its Price For The First Time
It sometimes seems that the options for new streaming services are endless these days. Whether you fancy catching "Stranger Things" on Netflix, "Solar Opposites" on Hulu, "The Boys" on Amazon Prime, or "Succession" on HBO Max, there's a good chance that you've gotten good use out of at least one major streaming service. And why not?
While the experience of watching a movie in a theater or a television show live is certainly hard to replicate, the world of streaming has opened up new territories for both viewers and filmmakers. Not only do we get the comfort of watching content through various devices and in various locations, but creators can also take more risks in the kind of work they are able to put out that would otherwise be restricted by television guidelines or theatrical-wide appeal. In the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a shift in the entertainment industry, it seems that just about any major company that can open a streaming service has and continues to fight for the top spot.
One of the more recent but notable streaming services is Apple TV+. Launched on November 1, 2019, by the consumer electronics company best known as the creator of the iPhone, it houses a selection of notable films and TV shows that have garnered acclaim. And with its ever-growing status in the streaming service wars, Apple TV+ has finally increased its subscription price.
The price increase means more content on Apple TV+
For the first time since its 2019 launch, Apple TV+ has increased its subscription price from $4.99 to $6.99 a month. The change in price, reported by 9to5Mac, is aimed to reflect the streaming service's increase in high-quality films and television shows that will continue to be added to its lineup. A spokesperson from Apple explained the change, stating, "We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers." The price increase has also been reflected in Apple's other services, including Apple Music and Apple One.
While the change might seem annoying to some, it's not unwarranted. Several of Apple TV+'s productions have been nominated for and even won major awards, including 2020's "Ted Lasso" being the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy history and 2021's "CODA" being the first film from a streaming service to win the best picture Oscar. And with its upcoming content being nothing to sneeze at, from a Godzilla TV series set within Legendary's Monsterverse (via Deadline) to a multi-year film and television deal with director Martin Scorsese (via Deadline), it seems that Apple TV+ is here to stay.