Ryan Murphy Offered To Write The Watcher For Free

"The Watcher" on Netflix is a terrifying story partially based on actual events. The mini-series follows a family after moving into their new house. However, shortly after settling in, they are introduced to a mysterious individual who leaves them a cryptic letter as a housewarming gift.

"Do you know the history of the house? I have been put in charge of watching you. This message will not be the last. I am The Watcher," reads a letter to the Brannock family in the trailer for the mini-series. Throughout the seven episodes of the show, the family has to deal with repeated threatening letters from the mysterious individual as they try to narrow down possible suspects in the community and decide if they should stay in the home or leave.

The mini-series was released on Netflix just in time for Halloween and garnished a whopping 125 million hours viewed in the first five days of streaming. The brainchild of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, "The Watcher," dethroned Murphy's previous Netflix hit, "Dahmer," as Netflix's top-watched show after just two days of streaming. Murphy is a legendary television writer, director, and producer who has been responsible for hits like "Nip/Tuck," "Glee," and "American Horror Story." The acclaimed writer was attached to the project throughout the entire production process, but there was a chance that this highly intriguing story could have slipped through his fingers.