The Terrifying True Story Behind Ryan Murphy's The Watcher On Netflix

The Netflix limited series "The Watcher," starring Naomi Watts, will air on Oct. 13, but it has been in the works for a long time.

This project has been percolating for several years, as Netflix won a six-way bidding war back in late 2018 to adapt this story for television. The story was co-created by Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story") and features Watts alongside Ian Brennan as Maria and Derek Brannock. The couple moves into their dream home, but they start receiving ominous letters.

"This house is my obsession — and now you are too," a disguised voice says in the trailer, which somehow turns Olivia Newton John's sweet ballad about love and longing from "Grease," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," into something extremely creepy. Indeed, the plot of "The Watcher" comes by its horrific appeal honestly.

Even creepier? As the trailer says, it's based on a shocking true story. When Netflix bought the rights, the package included an article about the situation by Reeves Wiedeman in The Cut detailing actual events, plus the rights of the original homeowners. And it's a truly terrifying tale.