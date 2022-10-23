Halloween Ends Director Nearly Worked In A Massive Halloween III Easter Egg

Director David Gordon Green's "Halloween Ends" isn't scoring well with cinephiles, according to Rotten Tomatoes. But the film still grossed over $67 million worldwide in just two weeks of release, according to Box Office Mojo. However, "Halloween Ends" succeeds in creating Easter eggs to the earlier films in the franchise, despite the fact that Green's trilogy disregards all the movies in the franchise's history with the exception of John Carpenter's original "Halloween" from 1978.

One of the most glaring Easter eggs is presented in the relationship between the Shape and one of the new characters in "Halloween Ends," Corey (Rohan Campbell). Evil spreads from Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) to Corey like a contagious cold, and this is reminiscent of how Michael Myers' evil likewise spreads from the Shape to his niece, Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), at the end of "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers." And "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" almost got its own shout-out.

"Halloween III" is a departure from the rest of the films because it is the only installment not to feature Michael Myers as the antagonist. Even Irwin Yablans, who served as the executive producer of "Halloween III" couldn't understand why Silver Shamrock's Conal Cochran (Dan O'Herlihy) was the villain and not Myers. "The decision not to use the Michael Myers character was stupid," Yablans said during "Stand Alone — The Making of Halloween III: Season of the Witch." But turns out, Green wrote a "Halloween III" Easter egg he never shot for "Halloween Ends."