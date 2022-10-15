Halloween Ends Is Proving To Be Divisive Among Fans Of The Franchise
"Halloween Ends," the third and final installment in director David Gordon Green's Michael Myers' slasher trilogy, has been met with increasingly mixed reviews by franchise fans. The epic showdown between Laurie Strode and the "Boogeyman" slaughterer bleeds onto both the big screen and Peacock, so viewers can also stream the bloody affair at home. This film especially pushes the boundaries of the horror genre by weaving relevant social commentary into Haddonfield, which audiences have been quite vocal about online.
"Halloween Ends" even features far less screen time, with the towering butcherer ending the trilogy on an unexpected and experimental note. The variety of fan response, along with the same-day release model, has so far led to a smaller-than-projected box-office return (according to Deadline). The film's predecessor, "Halloween Kills," was also met with similar divided reactions as Green took the Myers story into uncharted territory.
"Halloween Kills" dug into the past of John Carpenter's original "Halloween" films by depicting the trauma inflicted on Haddonfield the night of Michael's infamous attacks. The film even recruits past original characters, which adds even more depth and familiarity to Green's iteration. He continues this in "Halloween Ends" by exploring how evil infects and spreads, which fans have passionate feelings about that they're eager to share.
Fans are passionately divided over Halloween Ends
One of the biggest things fans seem to be disappointed with is the sharp subversion of our expectations for the self-proclaimed conclusion. The final trailer of "Halloween Ends'" sells the film as the long-awaited deadly confrontation between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. While the film may have eventually fulfilled that promise, it took an unprecedented approach to get there. This worked well for some fans, while others were left unfulfilled with the seemingly last "Halloween" for now.
A lot of the division is centered on the new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who becomes a vessel for Michael's evil after a traumatizing and jaw-dropping accident on Halloween night. One user in particular (@gvymvndo) thought Michael's influence on Corey took away from the highly anticipated finale by "introducing a new character, whom adds NOTHING to the plot in any way, into the final chapter of an iconic film series is just absurd. he took up the time which could've gone to more iconic characters. even his demise had zero impact???? #HalloweenEnds."
Others were much more receptive of the new themes, like @_HalloweenFan, who tweeted, "#HalloweenKills was your ultimate slasher film. From the get go #HalloweenEnds was never that type of movie. It's about evil transcending, how people are monsters about EVERYTHING. This is the realest Halloween movie showing the real effect people have on each other." This fan underlines Green's critical point and thematic through-line, which appears to have fans split right down the middle.