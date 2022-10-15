Halloween Ends Is Proving To Be Divisive Among Fans Of The Franchise

"Halloween Ends," the third and final installment in director David Gordon Green's Michael Myers' slasher trilogy, has been met with increasingly mixed reviews by franchise fans. The epic showdown between Laurie Strode and the "Boogeyman" slaughterer bleeds onto both the big screen and Peacock, so viewers can also stream the bloody affair at home. This film especially pushes the boundaries of the horror genre by weaving relevant social commentary into Haddonfield, which audiences have been quite vocal about online.

"Halloween Ends" even features far less screen time, with the towering butcherer ending the trilogy on an unexpected and experimental note. The variety of fan response, along with the same-day release model, has so far led to a smaller-than-projected box-office return (according to Deadline). The film's predecessor, "Halloween Kills," was also met with similar divided reactions as Green took the Myers story into uncharted territory.

"Halloween Kills" dug into the past of John Carpenter's original "Halloween" films by depicting the trauma inflicted on Haddonfield the night of Michael's infamous attacks. The film even recruits past original characters, which adds even more depth and familiarity to Green's iteration. He continues this in "Halloween Ends" by exploring how evil infects and spreads, which fans have passionate feelings about that they're eager to share.