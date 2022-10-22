The Conjuring 4 Is Being Summoned Forth By Returning Producers James Wan And Peter Safran

Coming from series producers James Wan and Peter Safran, "The Conjuring 4" has been announced with a screenwriter attached to the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has been hired to write the upcoming sequel. No stranger to the franchise, Johnson-McGoldrick lent his talents to previous entries "The Conjuring 2" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." He also recently worked on the screenplay for Wan's upcoming DC film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Producer James Wan previously directed the first two films in the trilogy, with "The Curse of La Llorona" director Michael Chaves helming the third film. It is unknown who will be directing the fourth entry in the series. Chaves is directing "The Nun 2," which is currently filming in France.

The case the Warrens will be investigating in "The Conjuring 4" is being kept secret at this time. Although not yet official, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are expected to return to their roles for the fifth time in the franchise, according to THR's reporting. They also appeared in "Annabelle Comes Home" in addition to the main "Conjuring" trilogy. No release date has been announced at this time. Fans hoping for one more scare from "The Conjuring" universe are sure to be excited about this new announcement.