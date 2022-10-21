She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro On How Kevin Feige Really Feels About That Epic Meta Moment In The Finale - Exclusive

On what went into the decision to take things quite this meta and why she thinks it's so important that Jennifer controls her own narrative in this feminist show, Coiro said, "The concept of smashing through the fourth wall and demanding a better story from the writers comes directly from the comics, and that was always baked into the concept. We always knew as we were making the series that that's where we were going."

Yet while everyone wanted to go in that direction, Coiro didn't quite expect Marvel's biggest names to be on board. "In terms of poking fun at the MCU, I was so shocked at how game Kevin Feige and Lou and Victoria were to do that. I was more squeamish about it than they were. When I raised concerns, they were like, 'No, no, it's fine. It's going to be hilarious,'" Coiro explained. "Their self-deprecation and their willingness to play speaks to what works about Marvel, which is that it isn't precious and it really is tied into the fans. The finale anticipates anything that anybody could ever say, positive or negative, about a Marvel film or television series."

At the statement that when you play into the joke, no one can really roast you, Coiro agreed. "It's the same with the trolls. When the series first came out, I would get these nasty messages, and they've stopped," she noted. "I think it's because now they realize that they're playing directly into our hands and proving that we, this group of female filmmakers, knew what was coming, and they don't want that."

The first season of "She-Hulk" is now streaming on Disney+.