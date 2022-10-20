Garret Dillahunt Joins The Cast Of Dead To Me Season 3

"Dead to Me" is one of those series that seemed to come out of nowhere to take the streaming world by storm when it first hit Netflix. As reported by Insider, the show was indeed a massive hit when Season 1 debuted, charting in the Top 20 of the streamer's most-watched programs of 2019, and earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes. Much of that success can be attributed to the show's unique setup and first-rate writing, of course. But it was undoubtedly the deft work and infectious chemistry of stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini that really made the series click.

If you've yet to catch "Dead to Me," Applegate and Cardellini respectively play Jen Harding and Judy Hale. That duo first meet at a grief counseling meeting and quickly forge an intense friendship — one that's dramatically complicated by the reveal of the latter's deep dark secret. Things get even trickier for the women in Season 2 of "Dead to Me," as they struggle to stay afloat while covering up a shocking crime, which is now being investigated by the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Though it seemed Jen and Judy were clear of danger late in Season 2, a pair of finale twists put their fates back in limbo. The ongoing investigation will no doubt play a major role in Season 3, and it seems series producers are bringing Garret Dillahunt aboard to take part in the darkly comedic action.