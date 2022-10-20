Indiana Jones Star Ke Huy Quan Was Afraid Harrison Ford Wouldn't Recognize Him When They Reunited After 38 Years

Ke Huy Quan recently returned to acting with his critically acclaimed performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The role has already secured him a Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award, with many no doubt expecting more nominations — and hopefully wins — come 2023's award season.

Quan, best known for playing Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and Data in "The Goonies," retired from acting in the late '90s because of a lack of opportunities for Asian actors, he told Looper. He realized that acting was his passion in his early 20s, but the roles were few and far between, and the only calls he received were for parts that barely had lines or even a name. Quan decided to step away from his passion, graduating from film school and transitioning to behind-the-camera work. The massive success of 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians" showed Quan that his dreams could be a reality once again.

His return to acting was definitely the right choice. Following his portrayal of Waymond Wong in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan has become a hot commodity in Hollywood. Disney was quick to scoop him up, signing him on for their upcoming Disney+ series "American Born Chinese" and giving him a role in the MCU on "Loki" Season 2.

For those two roles, Ke Huy Quan was at this year's D23 Expo, where he had the reunion of a lifetime with "Temple of Doom" star Harrison Ford.