Jesse Lee Soffer To Take To The Chicago P.D. Director's Chair For A Season 10 Episode

If you're familiar with modern police procedurals, chances are you've heard of "Chicago P.D." from creators Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. The program has been an NBC hit practically from the moment it hit the airwaves in 2014, and it shows little sign of slowing down as the 2020s continue on. After all, the One Chicago franchise at large is still massively popular, and those in the Chicago Police Department's 21st District still have many more stories to tell. However, not all who've appeared on the program over the years will carry it into the future.

Arguably the most surprising departure from "Chicago P.D." was Jesse Lee Soffer, who recently bid the show farewell. His final episode premiered on October 5, 2022, titled "A Good Man," where he portrayed Detective Jay Halstead — a role he'd held since the inaugural season — for the last time. Disillusioned with the shady side of the Intelligence Unit, he departs the force in favor of a position in the United States Army. Although, while Soffer may have finished up as Jay Halstead in front of the camera, it turns out that his time working on "Chicago P.D." is far from over.

As recently revealed, Jesse Lee Soffer will reportedly contribute to an upcoming "Chicago P.D." Season 10 installment from the comfort of the director's chair.