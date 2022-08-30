Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Just Gave Fans The News They've Been Dreading

Season 10 will be the last for Jesse Lee Soffer on "Chicago P.D." Variety revealed the actor would be done sometime in the fall, suggesting that Jay Halstead will not appear in the entire season. The drama star gave a statement announcing his departure from the Dick Wolf series — showing nothing but gratitude for his time on the show.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer told Variety. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Details regarding Kelli Giddish's exit became clearer days after the initial announcement, as Variety revealed it was not the actress's choice to leave "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." It remains to be seen if this is the same situation for Soffer.

Season 10 of "Chicago P.D." premieres on September 21 on NBC at 10 p.m.