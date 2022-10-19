DC Boss Walter Hamada Becomes The Fifth Exec To Exit Under David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery Banner

The hits just keep on coming at Warner Bros. Discovery, with DC boss Walter Hamada reportedly becoming the latest film exec to exit since CEO David Zaslav took things over in 2021 after the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger. Since then, it's believed that the company is looking for a new studio head to be DC's version of Kevin Feige.

Hamada worked at Warner Bros. for more than 15 years and took over as the president of DC Films in 2018. He recently agreed to a contract renewal in January 2021 (per Collider). But that didn't stop Hamada from reportedly seeing the writing on the wall and wanting to leave.

According to Variety, Zaslav has been looking at multiple candidates to replace Hamada, including former 20th Century Studios and Paramount exec Emma Watts. Sources told the media outlet that Zaslav feels like the ultimate success of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger rests on its DC movie content. And Hamada was someone who apparently didn't fit into his plans. Insiders told Collider that the DC boss chose to take matters into his own hands and stepped down as a result. He's reportedly been absent from recent meetings and even went so far as to pack up his office already (per Collider). Hamada is now the fifth film exec to exit since Zaslav took over in 2021. He was reportedly given a chance to stay at Warner Bros. but chose to turn it down for a reason that was very personal to him.