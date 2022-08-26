Netflix May Soon Offer A Cheaper Subscription Option, But There's A Catch

During a time not too long ago, if you wanted to watch a television show or movie and you couldn't find a physical copy, you were at the mercy of cable. Sure, on-demand channels that certain packages offered gave you some semblance of freedom, but more often than not, what was on was what you watched. Then came the advent of streaming, which for a small monthly fee, would give you access to a host of films and TV shows at your fingertips. Netflix – once predominantly a mail DVD rental service — led the initial push, ascending to the top of the streaming mountain in no time.

Now a global juggernaut, Netflix remains one of the most prominent names in the streaming world. Aside from a steady supply of incredible movies, small screen dramas, and more, it has even begun to dabble in original content. Viewers have it to thank for the immensely popular "Stranger Things," the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" (that has an exciting vision for), and loads of other titles. To access the whole smorgasbord, you have three plans to choose from to accommodate your budget and viewing preferences: basic for $9.99, standard for $15.49, and premium for $19.99.

Word has gotten out that a fourth, cheaper tier is on the way, but it comes with a catch. Here's what we know.