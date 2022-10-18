Sylvester Stallone's Mob Boss Is Out Of His Element In The New Trailer For Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone got his start in Hollywood in an unusual way. According to a 1977 interview with the BBC, the actor had a handful of small roles before 1976 and only had $106 to his name when he forced his way into Hollywood by writing his own movie and offering to star in it for cheap. The film he wrote and starred in was "Rocky," which went down as one of the greatest films of all time and launched him as a bona fide movie star. Stallone has only done movies for most of his life, though, until he found a new home on the small screen in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Tulsa King."

In the series, Stallone stars as a New York mafia boss who, after getting out of prison, is forced to relocate to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he gets back to his old tricks, starting an organized crime syndicate in his new home (per Deadline). In a video that Stallone posted to Instagram of what appears to be the show's wrap party, the "Rocky" star tells the cast and crew, "I've never worked so hard in my life and had so much fun." Perhaps moving to television gave him a bit more of a strenuous schedule, but he seems to be happy with the new series. And, with the November 13 premiere date fast approaching, the first full trailer for "Tulsa King" dropped recently, and Stallone really shines in it.