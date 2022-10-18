The Promise And Perils Of Creating New Characters In Established Comic Canon, According To Brian Michael Bendis - Exclusive

During our conversation, Brian Michael Bendis explained that if a comic creator has a shot at adding to beloved comic canon, the rewards are numerous. The positive part of "creating something in a shared universe," he said, "is that there's already a bedrock of love and appreciation for where we are." Decades of comic book history have created a committed fan base that is greatly invested in a creator's creations.

As a consequence, "If you can find it within yourself to add something that brings a lot more to that thing, people really do celebrate that." Right away, Bendis had an example of one of his own creations that has received a great reception from the comic community. He explained, "Miles Morales is a hug that never stops in my life. It never stops."

On the other hand, with so much investment in creating characters within existing comic canon, the stakes are high. Bendis said, "You can add things into the shared universe where people go, 'Don't do that. [It's] our thing that you pooped all over.'" That same level of fan passion can create great backlash if the addition isn't what the fanbase was looking for. It's just like a wise character once said: "With great power" — or at least, the power to create major additions to established comic lore — "comes great responsibility."

You can find Bendis' "Phenomena" at booksellers near you.