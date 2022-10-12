Brian Michael Bendis And André Lima Araújo On Expanding Minds With Phenomena - Exclusive Interview

How did you two come to collaborate together on "Phenomena?"

Bendis: ... When I was heading over to DC and all this opportunity was opening up for me to grab some people and say, "Hey, what do you want to do?" André was one of them ... André's work said he was going to do something interesting with the future of DC comics. We did a piece in "Legion [of Super-Heroes]: Millennium" and then we did some stuff in "Young Justice."

Beyond him being perfect for the gig we were hiring him for, on the back burner I was thinking, "We can see if we work well together, we can use some DC page rate and see if this clicks as much as I think it would." It did. We started talking and I asked him, "Hey, what do you want to do? What's the dream? What do you got?" He showed me all this work he had been developing.

Araújo: Because [Brian] was well positioned at DC, we could have done "Batman" or "Superman," and I was all into doing creator-owned stuff ... I sent him my pitches.

Bendis: They were all really good. They were beautiful. He had sent them to me all at once — it was six or seven if I'm not mistaken or something like that, but it was a lot of work.

Araújo: I think eight.

Bendis: You put them all together, because that's the way I saw them. I'm like, "You got yourself a world here, buddy! You got yourself a whole landscape, of which we could really build some mythology, and characters, and whatnot." From there, we started cooking. I threw some very simple ideas for some characters at him to get the ball rolling.

Lo-and-behold, things started clicking really fast and all the pieces started coming together. ... I figured out, because Andre was building it brick-by-brick so clearly, that my job was [to] prompt and get out of the way. Give enough to set the wheels, and then back off. That's what we did, and that's what we're doing right now on Volume Two.