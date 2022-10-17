Black Adam Initially Received An R Rating From The MPAA

After a long wait for both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and fans of the DC Comics character, "Black Adam" arrives this Friday, October 21. The New York City premiere recently happened on October 12, and the critical response to the movie is rumored to be relatively positive thus far. The Rock has promised on multiple occasions since a Twitter post in 2020 that this will change "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," and it's certainly possible given the recent state of the DCEU. There's been a massive shake-up in everything DC coming out of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger (via TVLine), with cancellations galore and seemingly a shift in the vision of where the DCEU will be headed moving forward.

"Black Adam" will seemingly follow The Rock's titular character after he has been awoken from imprisonment after 5,000 years. His actions get the attention of the Justice Society of America, which causes conflict along with the supposed main antagonist of Sabbac interfering as well (via IGN). As made apparent in the trailer as well, Black Adam is notoriously a sort-of anti-hero in DC Comics. At times, he is a formidable villain to Shazam, Superman, and The Justice League as a whole. However, on other occasions, he has been seen helping heroes.

Nevertheless, Black Adam believes in taking the extra step to kill his enemies, something that heroes like Batman are notably against. This violence will be portrayed in the film, and it even initially received an R-rating for doing so.