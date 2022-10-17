These Two Major House Of The Dragon Scenes Actually Weren't In The Book

Spoiler alert for "The Green Council," the ninth episode of season 1 of "House of the Dragon," ahead.

For anyone who read "Fire & Blood," the extensive history of the Targaryen family and their civil war written by George R.R. Martin, they might have been surprised by two huge scenes from the adaptation's latest episode — neither of which ever happened in the book.

Certainly, not every single adaptation needs to stick exclusively to its source material, but for the most part, "House of the Dragon" has been pretty faithful. Things happen during the process that moves a story from the book to the screen; in some projects, like "Lord of the Rings," characters like Tom Bombadil are removed for time constraints, while the "Harry Potter" films made the choice to add scenes (notably, the Burrow burning down, which never happens in the books and also doesn't make any sense). When it comes to "House of the Dragon," season 1 showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik made the choice to throw two curveballs into "The Green Council" — here's the deal with these scenes that weren't in the original book.