The Director Of House Of The Dragon Episode 9 Breaks Down The Explosive Coronation Scene

According to the interview with EW, Best's sequence atop the dragon was filmed separately from the extras playing King's Landing commoners desperately trying to escape the fire-breathing beast, with some extras fleeing and others on harnesses as they were pulled throughout the room thanks to the dragon's sheer force. Meanwhile, Best was on what is called "The Wall," which, per EW, is a huge LED wall with a sort of mechanical bull meant to stand in for "dragons" whenever an actor needs to ride on dragonback.

Apparently, Best was not feeling her best when they shot her sequences. "It was the very end of the shoot. We [were] all absolutely exhausted and I remember the dragon riding sandwiched in between two days of really heavy dialogue," Best told EW. "I'd slightly done my back in somehow. I was being strapped on the dragon, really not feeling like it very much. Certainly feeling like a bit of a bag of bones."

Kilner, for her part, worked hard to keep Best's spirits high, playing every other character in the scene while Best "rode" Meleys. "My voice was hoarse by the end of it," the director said. "It was like, 'And the dragon! It's bursting through the roof! And now it's facing Alicent, and Alicent is facing you and she doesn't trust you!' And then when we were doing the other side of it, doing Alicent [with Cooke], I was like, 'And she's bursting through the roof! Coming for you!' But it's really fun because you just feel like a kid again. You just go for it."

The season 1 finale of House of the Dragon airs on Sunday, October 23 on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM EST.