Michael Giacchino Rules Out Sinking His Teeth Into Marvel's Blade

If you think Michael Giacchino's "Werewolf By Night" was the perfect introduction to Marvel's horror-themed characters, you are not alone. Since the movie debuted on Disney+, fans and critics alike have wondered if this was just a way of building hype for the upcoming "Blade" movie. But, if you ask Giacchino, his movie was anything but a primer for "Blade."

"When Blade comes, people are already ready for it. But there was never a mandate to say this is a way of connecting to this, and connecting to that," Giacchino told Polygon when asked about a connection to the vampire hunter movie. And now that Marvel has deepened their search for a new director for "Blade," Giacchino has found it necessary to let fans know that he isn't the right choice for the role.

"Look, I love Blade. I think that's an amazing character. It's one of my favorites. But I feel like that thing is already in motion in a way and I'm in motion in other things as well," Giacchino told Comcibook.com. "Timing wise is a little crazy. So I feel like I want that to be a great movie. I want that to be an awesome movie because that character deserves it in a huge way. But yeah, right now, no."

While the search for a new director continues, Marvel's "Blade" is expected to pause its epic vampire hunt in the meantime.