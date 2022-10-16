She-Hulk Creator Asks Fans To Be Patient For Season 2

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement and questions following the season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The eighth Disney + series to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "She-Hulk" follows the life of Jennifer "Jen" Walters (Tatiana Maslany), your average hardworking lawyer in her 30s trying to balance a healthy social life, relationships, and a good work environment ... who just so happens to also be able to transform into a raging green monster with immense strength after accidentally having her blood mixed with that of her cousin's, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). While the show has split audiences and critics, it has largely been enjoyed by most, with an 87% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Admittedly, those expecting to see the same kind of action-oriented MCU fare are sure to be in for a surprise, but in the best possible way. While "She-Hulk" contains far lower stakes or set pieces than other MCU films or shows, it makes up for it with its distinct brand of comedy, pulling from the fourth-wall-breaking humor and meta-commentary commonly associated with the "She-Hulk" comics and bringing them into the modern day realm of the superhero blockbuster.

Whether the show is unapologetically jeering at internet trolls, questioning TV show formulas, or literally breaking into its own writers' room to demand a new finale, "She-Hulk" is the fresh spin audiences did not know they needed. But for viewers dying for a season 2, the show's creator asks for a bit of patience.