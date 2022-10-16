She-Hulk Creator Asks Fans To Be Patient For Season 2
Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement and questions following the season finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The eighth Disney + series to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "She-Hulk" follows the life of Jennifer "Jen" Walters (Tatiana Maslany), your average hardworking lawyer in her 30s trying to balance a healthy social life, relationships, and a good work environment ... who just so happens to also be able to transform into a raging green monster with immense strength after accidentally having her blood mixed with that of her cousin's, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). While the show has split audiences and critics, it has largely been enjoyed by most, with an 87% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Admittedly, those expecting to see the same kind of action-oriented MCU fare are sure to be in for a surprise, but in the best possible way. While "She-Hulk" contains far lower stakes or set pieces than other MCU films or shows, it makes up for it with its distinct brand of comedy, pulling from the fourth-wall-breaking humor and meta-commentary commonly associated with the "She-Hulk" comics and bringing them into the modern day realm of the superhero blockbuster.
Whether the show is unapologetically jeering at internet trolls, questioning TV show formulas, or literally breaking into its own writers' room to demand a new finale, "She-Hulk" is the fresh spin audiences did not know they needed. But for viewers dying for a season 2, the show's creator asks for a bit of patience.
The show's team are exhausted after the first season
While "She-Hulk" may not have all the bells and whistles of "Avengers: Endgame," that does not mean it was easy to make by any means. With the show's first season coming to an end, show creator Jessica Gao is drained from the experience. In an interview on ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast, Gao makes a very strong comparison for fans asking for a new season. "I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," she says. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby, and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."
According to an interview with Collider, the creation of the show was a three-year-long journey for Gao, who was rejected from Marvel a number of times before. Does this mean that "She-Hulk" will meet the same fate as her angry green cousin in not seeing a follow-up to her story anytime soon? Well, don't fret, as Gao, in the Collider interview, has expressed that the team has several unused ideas they hope to bring into a second season. On top of this, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Jennifer Walters will be returning for future MCU installments.