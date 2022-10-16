Atlanta Writer Explains The Thought Process Behind The Roberto Storyline In Season 4 Episode 6

Speaking with Variety, "Atlanta" writer Stephen Glover explained that Roberto's failed rap dreams are a satirical take on a common trope in hip-hop culture: the idea that one encounter with an established rapper can launch one's own rap career. While it's clearly not a good idea to approach someone and start rapping at them, it's easy to see how Roberto would get the idea. Aside from Big Sean's come-up moment name dropped in the episode, Eminem was notoriously signed by Doctor Dre after a mixtape found its way to the Compton emcee, and J Cole was signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation when the "99 Problems" rapper heard Cole's song "Lights Please."

As Glover said, "In rap, there's become this thing where you meet Jay-Z and he changes your life overnight ... This idea that all it takes is for you to meet your idol, and it's all gonna work out. People put all these things onto celebrities. They treat celebrities like they're a part of their movie; their only purpose is to fulfill your dreams. I just thought it would be funny if this guy had this vision that this is going to happen, and he just picked the worst possible time."

In fact, as Glover explained, that scenario has happened to him in real life. He recounted being in the hospital with his brother, Donald Glover, while the two were taking care of their father, who had cancer. During an intense conversation, a woman came over to ask for a photo of Donald — at, again, the worst possible time.

Looks like Roberto will be handing out free samples at the mall for the foreseeable future. Maybe that will give him time to work on his pen game.