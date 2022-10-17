Halloween Ends Actor Kyle Richards On Being A Part Of The Horror Franchise As Both A Child And An Adult - Exclusive

Actor Kyle Richards was just 8 years old when she showed up in the 1978 horror classic "Halloween," directed by John Carpenter. Before that, Richards had been building a modestly successful career as a child actor, most notably with a string of 18 episodes of "Little House on the Prairie" and a featured role in the 1977 horror thriller "The Car."

But "Halloween," in which she plays Lindsey Wallace — one of two young children whom Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is babysitting on the night that Michael Myers comes home — was Richards' breakout. From that point on, she embarked on a career that included working opposite Bette Davis in "The Watcher in the Woods," landing a recurring role on 21 episodes of "ER," and finally headlining the cast of the reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which just concluded its 12th season.

It was also several years ago that Richards got the call from director David Gordon Green to reprise her character, the now-adult Lindsey Wallace, in both 2021's "Halloween Kills" and the newly-released "Halloween Ends," Green's sequels to his critically acclaimed and successful 2018 reboot of the entire "Halloween" saga. In both films, Lindsey is one of the many residents of Haddonfield who is still traumatized by the town's devastating history with Michael.

"It's very surreal to think I started [the original] movie when I was eight years old," Richards told Looper in an exclusive interview. "Here I am all these decades later, and I've been in the movies from the beginning to the end."