The One Keanu Reeves Sequel We're All Waiting For

For anyone else, Keanu Reeves' last batch of live-action films would fit the bill of a comeback tour. In reality, though, Reeves never really left. The man that seems to be Hollywood's most humble dude has kept going at a decent pace. Sure, there were occasional misfires, but his filmography boasts a genuinely impressive number of beloved franchise characters.

Currently, his biggest role is probably a certain hitman who never misses his targets (including, as it may be, the box office). With his fourth installment ready to let rip next year, "John Wick: Chapter 4" sees Reeves' return to the franchise that has already made over half a billion dollars at the box office (via Forbes). His seasoned gun-for-hire has had a tremendous critical track record, with none of the "John Wick" films dropping below 80% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, which is a claim that not even "The Matrix" films can match.

However, even though audiences have thrilled at the return of Wick and Neo, there's another iconic protagonist in the star's catalog that couldn't be better suited for a comeback. One that comed from a film that broke all the rules of comic book adaptations, and somehow succeeded anyway.

Well, to hell with the rules. We still want John Constantine. And we want Keanu Reeves to play him again.