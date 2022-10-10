Dwayne Johnson Insists That Black Adam And Superman Will Fight Onscreen

When chatting with CinemaBlend while promoting "Black Adam," Dwayne Johnson made a revealing comment about Superman after he was asked flat out if he wants Black Adam to fight Kal-El on the big screen. "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin. And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was, you know, Black Adam! Two years ago the world had no idea who he was," Johnson said.

So that whole thing about the hierarchy changing doesn't mean what many thought it did. Johnson isn't saying Black Adam is going to be the new leader and the most powerful hero or antihero in the DCEU, but more that the universe is in the middle of an evolution. Johnson went on to say he's always listened to what the fans said about Black Adam fighting Superman. "I have been listening and I've been wanting to address fans for years," Johnson added. "Because I've been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, 'Hey, we hear you.' So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

So we're in very ambiguous territory, as Johnson probably can't reveal as much as he'd like to at this point. Hopefully, we'll get a very clear answer when "Black Adam" premieres on October 21. And if Cavill doesn't show up, Johnson will do his best to make sure Superman does at some point.