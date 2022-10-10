Dwayne Johnson Insists That Black Adam And Superman Will Fight Onscreen
If you haven't heard, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. "Black Adam" is just under two weeks away, and we'll finally get to see Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero. Over the last week or so, rumors have begun flying that Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in the upcoming project, in a part he hasn't played since 2017's abysmal "Justice League." No major outlets have reported on this just yet, as it's all hearsay, but when those Thursday night previews finish, we'll have a definitive answer.
Johnson himself sent the DC fandom into a whirlwind last week when he shared a video to his Instagram page from his Iron Paradise. The actor was praising the "Black Adam" score by Lorne Balfe, but in the last few seconds of the post, he made a comment that might suggest a Superman return. After saying Black Adam is the most powerful being on this planet, he reiterated the phrase "this planet" with a wink, which many think was his way of alluding to someone just as powerful, if not more, who is from another planet. Who else could it be, really? Now in a new interview, Johnson is talking directly about having Black Adam go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel.
Dwayne Johnson says it's absolutely his intention to have Black Adam fight Superman on the big screen
When chatting with CinemaBlend while promoting "Black Adam," Dwayne Johnson made a revealing comment about Superman after he was asked flat out if he wants Black Adam to fight Kal-El on the big screen. "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin. And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was, you know, Black Adam! Two years ago the world had no idea who he was," Johnson said.
So that whole thing about the hierarchy changing doesn't mean what many thought it did. Johnson isn't saying Black Adam is going to be the new leader and the most powerful hero or antihero in the DCEU, but more that the universe is in the middle of an evolution. Johnson went on to say he's always listened to what the fans said about Black Adam fighting Superman. "I have been listening and I've been wanting to address fans for years," Johnson added. "Because I've been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, 'Hey, we hear you.' So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."
So we're in very ambiguous territory, as Johnson probably can't reveal as much as he'd like to at this point. Hopefully, we'll get a very clear answer when "Black Adam" premieres on October 21. And if Cavill doesn't show up, Johnson will do his best to make sure Superman does at some point.