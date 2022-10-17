Werewolf By Night Makeup Department Head Ellen Arden On Marvel Studios' Black-And-White Horror Venture - Exclusive Interview

Did you look to any modern black-and-white films for inspiration?

I didn't look at too many modern films because I'm a photo major. I went to college for photography and cinematography. When you go to school for fine art photography, you focus on something called the Zone System, and in that, there are basically these different tonal values of black and white. I had that in my pocket going forward, because I knew that we were working on a little bit of a different playing field than people in the '30s for panchromatic and incandescent lighting scenarios that they used then. But I focused on things that we actually knew would translate well.

We knew that the film could potentially be in black and white or potentially in color. We had to marry those two things and choose colors that were bright and visually striking in color, but also would play well if it was turned black and white — keeping in mind there were a set of scenarios that could happen in post, too, like contrast and all that stuff. We veered toward colors that were more middle gray. For example, Verussa, with her red makeup — her ritual makeup that you see when she's removing her cloak and her mask — is a primary red, because I know, and if you have some basic knowledge of black and white photography, that color's going to translate to a middle gray or medium gray.

Are you saying that you didn't know for sure "Werewolf at Night" was going to be black and white when you started? Some of the film is in color, but when you went into production, was the idea to make a black-and-white film or a color film?

We were shooting with the idea that it could go black and white, but at the same time, we could end up in color.

So it really was a matter of, "Let's do a scene, look at dailies and see how it works." When was that final decision made?

When we had gotten to the reshoots, we were positive that it was going to be released in black and white. We did some reshoots a little bit after principal photography. But Michael [Giacchino] has spoken in articles about Marvel and their hesitancy to actually release the film initially in black and white. They needed some [coaxing].

He knew that he wanted to release it in black and white — it looked cool. When we were on set looking at these monitors, it looked great. But it's not something that they actually do. We don't see black-and-white movies very often. Marvel has such great films that are pop-y and full of life and color. It was probably scary to [think of a film in black and white]; that these new characters would be introduced, and here they are in black and white.