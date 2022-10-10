Don't Expect David Gordon Green's Exorcist Sequel To Be Anything Like Halloween

From the sound of it, there will tragically be no chants of "evil dies tonight!" when "The Exorcist" is screened for the masses. Though both David Gordon Green's "Halloween" and "The Exorcist" are based on iconic horror films from the '70s, the director's approach is as different as night and day.

"[T]hey're nothing alike. 'Halloween' is a horror movie, it's a slasher movie, it's midnight madness, good time at the movies, eat some popcorn," Green told Collider candidly. He went on to explain that "The Exorcist" has resonant themes, including: "[S]pirituality, religion, mental health, family. And it's ... you can overlap those two in these very different subgenres of horror, but the approach technically, creatively, is very different." Green's interest in the franchise is exploring these horrific elements without the spectacle that is inherent in "Halloween." To his credit, "The Exorcist" was a phenomenon so intense that it caused viewers to have physical reactions to certain scenes. When it first premiered, fans were famously so shaken up that they would experience nausea as well as reports of fainting spells after what they had seen.

Green stated he would be tapping into these visceral emotions as well as bringing back Ellen Burstyn who kicked off the franchise as Chris MacNeil. Instead of a sensational blood bath, when viewers go to see "The Exorcist" sequel in 2024, they are more likely to be confronted with disturbing concepts and generational trauma.