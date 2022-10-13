The Halloween Ends Reviews Point To An Uneven Conclusion To The Sequel Trilogy

The "Halloween" franchise has seen an incredible resurgence in popularity following David Gordon Green's 2018 sequel. Widely enjoyed by both critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes), the revival also grossed over $250 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), making a sequel almost a sure thing, despite the movie's grim ending for slasher villain Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) at the hands of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Unfortunately, with "Halloween Kills," Green delivered a movie that many critics found vastly inferior to his previous effort. The film was divisive, to say the least, with its audience reception, critical consensus, and box office numbers all suffering as a result (via Rotten Tomatoes), even if the COVID-19 pandemic is likely partially to blame as well.

While many fans have been hoping that the trilogy-closer "Halloween Ends" would help to set things right, if the early critical rumblings are anything to go off of, the final chapter in the franchise is going to be a bit of a coin toss for movie-goers.