How Halloween Kills' Devastating Ending Produced The Love Story Center Of Halloween Ends

Director David Gordon Green seemed an unlikely choice to direct the reboot trilogy of the "Halloween" series. The director, with deep indie roots, is most known for either his heartfelt dramas like "George Washington" or his stoner comedies such as "Pineapple Express," didn't appear to have the horror pedigree most reboot directors bring to the genre. The dark undercurrent of shows like "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones," of which he executive produced and contributed episodes as director, seemed to suggest he was gearing up for his first official foray into the beloved horror genre.

In 2018, when the "Halloween" reboot was released in theaters, it became a runaway success garnering some of the best reviews of the entire franchise and earning $255,485,178 at the worldwide box office on a $10 million budget (via Box Office Mojo.) A sequel followed in 2021, with Green returning to direct. The ultra-gory and hyper-violent "Halloween Kills" proved to be a little more divisive for horror fans, with some claiming it was the ultimate gory slasher sendup and others wishing it had more to do with babysitters, and their outsmarting of evil personified and less about a town turning in on itself while seeking mob justice.

Now, with 2022's "Halloween Ends," which is in theaters and streaming on Peacock currently, Green pushes the series into more divisive territory by injecting tragic romance into the film series ender. The bleak and devastating ending of "Halloween Kills" led to a love story at the center of the new film, the director states.