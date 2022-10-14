Stephen Lang's Remarks About Avatar: The Way Of Water Should Have Fans Psyched

Stephen Lang, of course, portrayed the nefarious military commander Colonel Miles Quaritch in 2009's "Avatar." As fans of that film no doubt recall, Quaritch met a well-earned end in the waning moments of that film. Seems, however, only the character's physical body was destroyed in the film's climactic battle. Seems Quaritch's vengeful spirit will be back to torment the Na'vi in an avatar of his own for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Lang recently discussed the upcoming sequel in an interview with ComicBook.com, admitting he has seen much of the finished film. And yes, he says audiences are going to be blown away by what they see.

"I have seen a lot of 'Avatar 2," Lang stated, before adding, "It is amazing. There's no question about it." Lang goes on to claim Cameron has delivered a film perhaps even bolder, and more beautiful than the original, saying, "I've never seen anything like it and I've seen 'Avatar.' It's pretty out there, it's beautiful."

Lang was understandably tight-lipped in regard to plot details for "The Way of Water." He did, however, continue to praise both the film's visual splendor, as well as its stark emotional impact. "Aside from the fact that it's absolutely gorgeous to look at and everything like that, it's just such a humane film," Lang said, continuing, "There's so much heart and feeling and passion in the movie that I think it's going to have a very, very broad appeal."

That's obviously saying a lot for a sequel whose Oscar-winning predecessor recently reclaimed its title as the highest-grossing film in history (per BBC News). But if Lang's comments ring true, Cameron may have another record-breaking hit on his hands with "Avatar: The Way of Water."