The First Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Is A Reminder Not To Sleep On James Cameron

It's been 13 years since critically acclaimed director James Cameron first transported audiences to the world of Pandora in 2009's "Avatar." Quick recap, the first film sees paraplegic Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) take his brother's place on a mission to the alien world to inhabit a man-made Na'vi body to work with the indigenous population. Yes, it's basically "Pocahontas" in space, but it's a cinematic experience like no other. It raked in $2.743 billion (via Box Office Mojo) worldwide thanks to its various re-releases, and now it's finally time to return to the highest mountains and the deepest oceans for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Cameron has been working on the highly anticipated sequel for years. Filming got underway back in 2017, shooting back-to-back with "Avatar 3," which is reportedly titled "The Seed Bearer" (via BBC). The 2022 sequel picks up a decade after the original film, as Sully and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) raise a family of their own on Pandora while clashing with Resources Development Administration again, which is still led by Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi).

The first trailer for "The Way of Water" has finally arrived thanks to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and it teases an exhilarating return to Pandora.