The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has An Improvised Toad Song Thanks To Keegan-Michael Key

During an interview with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key revealed that he would get to do a musical number as Toad, and that he was the one who improvised it. "I got to improvise a song in 'Super Mario Bros.,' which was an absolute blast," Key said. "That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing." Key also talked about the experience of trying to find the right voice for his character, which was when he presumably improvised the song. "I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around," he said.

Adding songs to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" isn't exactly a surprising development. Recently enough, star Jack Black teased that his own Bowser may also have some musical numbers for the film (per Collider). Still, it's not exactly clear how much of the film will actually be musically-oriented. It could easily just be a few stray songs throughout to better appeal to a younger audience. Either way, fans will simply have to wait until more information is released about the upcoming film.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" releases in theaters on April 7, 2023.