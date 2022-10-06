The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The Internet has been bracing for the release of the teaser trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which stars Chris Pratt as everyone's favorite red-clad plumber who fights giant lizards for some reason. Fans have been excited about the movie, but not so much about the prospect of Pratt as the voice of Mario. His reputation is still reeling after an Instagram post he made in November 2021 in which he wrote about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, "​​She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter ..."

Many fans took offense, feeling that this was a slight against his son Jack, who he had with his first wife, Anna Faris, as the child was born prematurely and underweight (per Us Weekly). In an interview with Men's Health, Pratt talked about how hurt he was that people took offense to what he intended as an innocent post. "My son's gonna read that one day," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor told the outlet. "He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone. It really ... bothered me, dude. I cried about it."

That's on top of his previous controversy in the aftermath of his "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" appearance when Elliot Page tweeted in 2019 that Pratt's church was "infamously anti-lgbtq." Pratt defended his church, posting, "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

As illustrated above, resentment against the once popular actor, known for playing a laid-back "bro" type, has been building over the last few years. That might be part of the reason why fans were disappointed to hear Pratt would be voicing Mario, but it certainly wasn't the only reason.