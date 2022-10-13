Fans Can't Stop Shipping Big Sky's Cassie And Cormac
The crime-solving adventures of Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) on "Big Sky" have always had a healthy dose of romance tossed in, whether it was with the same man, as was the case with Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) in Season 1, or Cassie and Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and Jenny and Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) in Season 2. Viewers felt bad for Cassie, as she'd been alone in dealing with her feelings involving Cody's death since he and Jenny had still been married. Fans hoped that she'd finally found a good guy in Mark.
But with Season 3, we discover immediately that Mark and Cassie broke up off-screen, and he's now involved with Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel). Cassie puts on a brave, smiling face and announces that she thinks he and Jerrie are great together, but fans aren't buying it. "MARK AND JERRIE ARE TOGETHER?? OMG," tweeted @deanscupid.
Now, there's someone new who can't seem to keep his eyes off Cassie. Cormac Barnes (Luke Mitchell) insisted on coming with Cassie when she headed out to search for the missing backpacker, telling her, "We grew up in these mountains. You know about the buddy system." The pair seem to be enjoying each other's company and growing close, and fans are loving it.
Fans are hoping a relationship blooms
"Big Sky" fans can't get enough of the flirtatious banter between Cassie and Cormac, with dozens of fans commenting when @BigSkyABC tweeted a picture of the pair and wrote, "RT if you ship these two." While Cassie and Cormac search for clues about the missing backpacker, she asks him where he'd hide a body. Cormac playfully responds, "Helluva question to ask on a first date." "Big Sky" fans took to social media to express their delight — and approval — at this new couple. "Oh tea, FIRST DATE Cormac, bold HAHA," @EmilyJaneDancer wrote on Twitter. "AND CASSIE DIDN'T DENY IT."
The two seem to have known each other since they were kids, and the actors have great chemistry together. And after all the bad luck Cassie has had with romance, fans would love to see something that sticks, or at least keeps Cassie smiling the way she has been around Cormac. User @jacobhWoods put it best, writing, "I really loved all the scenes tonight with [Luke Mitchell] and [Kylie Bunbury] they do such a wonderful job playing these two characters. It's really interesting seeing the relationship with Cormac and Cassie. They're actually really cute and I'm excited to see more of them." Hint, hint, showrunner Elwood Reid.