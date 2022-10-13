Fans Can't Stop Shipping Big Sky's Cassie And Cormac

The crime-solving adventures of Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) on "Big Sky" have always had a healthy dose of romance tossed in, whether it was with the same man, as was the case with Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) in Season 1, or Cassie and Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and Jenny and Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) in Season 2. Viewers felt bad for Cassie, as she'd been alone in dealing with her feelings involving Cody's death since he and Jenny had still been married. Fans hoped that she'd finally found a good guy in Mark.

But with Season 3, we discover immediately that Mark and Cassie broke up off-screen, and he's now involved with Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel). Cassie puts on a brave, smiling face and announces that she thinks he and Jerrie are great together, but fans aren't buying it. "MARK AND JERRIE ARE TOGETHER?? OMG," tweeted @deanscupid.

Now, there's someone new who can't seem to keep his eyes off Cassie. Cormac Barnes (Luke Mitchell) insisted on coming with Cassie when she headed out to search for the missing backpacker, telling her, "We grew up in these mountains. You know about the buddy system." The pair seem to be enjoying each other's company and growing close, and fans are loving it.