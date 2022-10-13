Craig Robinson Talks Working With Snakes On Killing It And Ad-Libbing With Steve Carell On The Office - Exclusive

Whether he's getting laughs as the impish Pontiac Bandit Doug Judy in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," lending his smooth voice to animated characters in "Sausage Party" and "Shrek Forever After," or crooning a clever tune in "Muppets Haunted Mansion," Craig Robinson has carved out a niche as a beloved actor, comedian, and singer. His dry wit and mellow demeanor have made him a welcome presence in every film and TV show in which he appears, including his latest turn, a rare dramatic role as a determined New Orleans cop in "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."

But for the legions of loyal fans of "The Office," Robinson will always be Darryl Philbin, the competent, ambitious warehouse manager at the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin. Meanwhile, fans new and old are just starting to get to know him in the Peacock sitcom "Killing It" as Craig Foster, a down-on-his-luck Florida father who decides to fund a business venture by winning the grand prize in an annual snake-killing contest — despite the fact that he's never taken out a snake in his life. When Robinson sat down for a recent conversation with Looper, he described his experience with the snakes of "Killing It" and shared a favorite memory of his time on "The Office."