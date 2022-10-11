Craig Robinson Talks Playing A Good Cop In Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon - Exclusive Interview

Your character is sort of the movie's antagonist, but he never comes across as villainous. He's just trying to do his job, and he's very unnerved by Mona Lisa's abilities. What did you want to convey about him through your performance?

This man is trying to find the truth — find the truth and maybe go home. He was searching, and it keeps coming back to the theme of a movie: "Forget what you know." I don't know that that sentence made sense, but he's just trying to find the truth. Like you say, he's unnerved; he accepts what happened, but he can't accept what happened. He saw it, but did he see it? He needs to know, and he needs to stop it because it's dangerous. You can't go around controlling people.

How did you feel about being able to be an antagonist who also has positive motivations?

It all informed the character. He's a good dude. He just came across the hero. He's an antagonist by default. Like you said, he's doing his job, so that's what it was. This guy's a serious cop and a good man looking for the truth. I didn't see it like you just described it. That's so interesting. I didn't see it as "I'm an antagonist and the good guy." I saw it as "Figure out this girl. Don't look her in the eye. Don't let her control people."

Your character has to walk with a cane for most of the movie. Was it a challenge to integrate that into your performance?

Yes, 'cause the brace kept my leg straight. Anytime getting in and out the car, please ... First I had all the cop stuff on. Then I had, forget the cop stuff, just the brace and the cane. Oh my gosh, the cast thing, it was horrible. I had to run around in that, run around the streets in New Orleans. It was horrible, but I hope I pulled it off.