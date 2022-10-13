The Wholesome Way Robert Zemeckis Coached Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Find His Jiminy Cricket Voice For Pinocchio - Exclusive

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's biggest concern when Robert Zemeckis approached him about taking on the role of Jiminy Cricket was that he isn't great at copying an already established voice. "With Jiminy Cricket, one of the conversations that I hung onto most was early on in the process, when Mr. Zemeckis asked me to do that character," Gordon-Levitt recalled. "I said to him, 'How much do you want it to be like the original? What do you want me to try to do here? Because if you want an imitation of the original, I'm not the best mimic. There are other, better mimics than me.' And he said, 'No, I don't want you to mimic it.'"

The duo came up with a pretty wholesome way for Gordon-Levitt to find his Jiminy Cricket voice, which drew inspiration from the actor's own children. The actor continued, "[Zemeckis] came to, 'Well, you have kids. Pretend you're telling them the story and you're doing the voice, but you're not doing the voice [as] a perfect mimic. You're doing the voice how a dad would, who's telling a story to their kids. It's a little different, and [they] make it their own, but it's still enough so that the kids know who you are.'"

Gordon-Levitt took that process to heart — which is a pretty genius way for actors to find their voice acting takes. He said, "I loved that. I thought that was such a smart piece of direction from Bob. I kept that in my mind the whole time whenever we were recording. I was always imagining telling the story to my kids."

The second season of "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" is now streaming on Apple TV+.