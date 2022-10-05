Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks Wolfboy And The Everything Factory And His Many Roles - Exclusive Interview

You've done a lot of great voice work over the years. What excites you most about voicing characters like Luxcraft, Slowen Lo in "The Last Jedi," Detective Hardrock from "Knives Out," and Jiminy Cricket from "Pinocchio"?

I love using my voice. The two Rian Johnson ones are because we had an agreement, a gentleman's agreement, that Rian, for some reason, wants me to be in all of his movies, which is a delight to me. On those two movies, I couldn't be in them because, unfortunately, it logistically couldn't work out. So he managed to give me voice parts so that I could still at least be in the movie somehow.

Getting to do Jiminy Cricket or getting to do ... I got to do the protagonist of "The Wind Rises" in the English version of Miyazaki's last movie. Voice acting is liberating because you're not limited by your appearance. Acting's a lot like playing pretend when you're a kid, and when you're a kid, you don't worry about what you look like. When you're acting on camera, you have to. But when you're getting to do a voice, you get to be a little closer to that kid whose limits are only of your imagination. You can be a cricket, or you can be a rotund wizard with a violet beard down to your belly, and I love that.

Do you have any fun stories from any of those projects?

With Jiminy Cricket, one of the conversations that I hung onto most was early on in the process, when Mr. [Robert] Zemeckis asked me to do that character. I said to him, "How much do you want it to be like the original? What do you want me to try to do here? Because if you want an imitation of the original, I'm not the best mimic. There are other, better mimics than me." And he said, "No, I don't want you to mimic it. I want you to ..."

He came to, "Well, you have kids. Pretend you're telling them the story and you're doing the voice, but you're not doing the voice [as] a perfect mimic. You're doing the voice how a dad would, who's telling a story to their kids. It's a little different, and [they] make it their own, but it's still enough so that the kids know who you are." I loved that. I thought that was such a smart piece of direction from Bob. I kept that in my mind the whole time whenever we were recording. I was always imagining telling the story to my kids.