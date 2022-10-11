Joseph Gordon-Levitt Discusses His Gentleman's Agreement With Rian Johnson - Exclusive

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has done a significant amount of great voice work over the years. On what excites him most about voicing characters like Luxcraft in "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory," Slowen Lo in "The Last Jedi," Detective Hardrock from "Knives Out," and Jiminy Cricket from "Pinocchio," he said, "I love using my voice. The two Rian Johnson ones are because we had an agreement, a gentleman's agreement, that Rian, for some reason, wants me to be in all of his movies, which is a delight to me."

Yet with a hefty resumé of work like Gordon Levitt's, filming schedules aren't always simpatico. But even with conflicts, Johnson and Gordon-Levitt always try to make it work. The great thing about voice acting is the ability to do it almost anywhere. Speaking of Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi" and "Knives Out," Gordon-Levitt explained, "On those two movies, I couldn't be in them because, unfortunately, it logistically couldn't work out. So he managed to give me voice parts so that I could still at least be in the movie somehow."

Season 2 of "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" is now streaming on Apple TV+.