Big Sky's Reba McEntire And Jensen Ackles Think Rex Linn Would Outlast Them All On A Real Ranch

Season 3 of "Big Sky" premiered on September 21, introducing viewers to a brand new story within its scenic Lewis and Clark County, Montana setting. Though the show's central detective characters in Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) are back for the new season, subtitled "Deadly Trails," much of the cast surrounding them is unique to this latest batch of episodes. Furthermore, bold casting choices define more than one of its marquee additions.

For instance, in addition to country music legend Reba McEntire portraying one of the season's principal players, singer Lyle Lovett is also a part of "Big Sky" Season 3. For some, though, the biggest addition is Jensen Ackles, who "Big Sky" fans quickly came to appreciate once they saw his character in action.

Also in "Big Sky" Season 3 is Rex Linn of "CSI: Miami" fame. Linn happens to be McEntire's present day partner, and portrays her character's husband on "Big Sky." As it turns out, amidst a discussion of who in the cast is best-suited to ranch life, McEntire and Ackles agreed that Linn would outlast everyone.