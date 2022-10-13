Katherine McNamara Has High Praise For One Of Her Walker Independence Co-Stars - Exclusive

On what it's like working with Jared Padalecki, McNamara said, "While we've been dying to get Jared on the show as a character, we haven't quite done that yet, but he's been such a wonderful influence." As it turns out, McNamara is quite the "Supernatural" fan. "I grew up watching 'Supernatural' and got to know him a little bit through The CW world over the last couple of years, and he's always been so kind," she said. "We've had a lot of lovely conversations and phone calls, and he has extensive experience leading a show. I have some experience leading a show as well, from 'Shadowhunters' and things like that, but he has such wonderful advice, especially when it comes to 'Walker.'" But the real question is, will Padalecki play his character's horse namesake on the show?

It's no secret that Padalecki is both passionate and protective of the Walker family. "I've fully gotten the Jared Padalecki Ted Talk on what it means to be a Walker and tried to put as much of that in as possible," McNamara added. "What it comes down to is [that] he creates such a wonderful family environment as well and allows for everyone to have a sense of collaboration and a sense of enjoying the experience of making the show, as well as telling a good story. That's all any of us want going into this."

New episodes of "Walker Independence" air Thursdays on The CW and stream on the website the next day.