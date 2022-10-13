The Hulks That Need To Join The MCU After She-Hulk

Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1 finale

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" confirms what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been teasing since Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) created the Abomination (Tim Roth): In rare instances, Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) blood can be used to make new Hulks. This, of course, opens a highly interesting avenue for the movies and Disney+ series, especially since Ruffalo has already given hints at Hulk's potential MCU future. In fact, the "She-Hulk" finale already provides a significant hint at his future storylines by introducing the MCU version of Hulk's son, Skaar (Wil Deusner).

In the comics, the Hulk situation hasn't been a simple "one Hulk vs. one puny Banner" thing in a long time. Over the years, there have been so many versions of the classic Hulk alone that it's entirely possible to have a favorite Hulk, in the same way people have a favorite X-Man or Avenger. What's more, there are also numerous non-Banner Hulks running around the comic book pages, all with their own troubles and superpowered battles.

Since the MCU seems to be building its own array of Hulks and assorted gamma-powered characters, it seems to be just a matter of time before some of the lesser-known comics Hulks get their chance. Here are the Hulks that most desperately need their moment in the MCU limelight.