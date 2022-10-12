Sydney Sweeney To Star In And Produce The Caretaker Adaptation

The breakout "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actor Sydney Sweeney is set to star in and produce a feature film adaptation of "The Caretaker" for Universal Pictures. This is hot on the heels of the announcement of the "Barbarella" reboot also with Sweeney starring and producing. "Transformers" director Michael Bay and "The Purge" producer Brad Fuller will also produce "The Caretaker" through their Platinum Dunes label.

According to Deadline, Platinum Dunes and Universal Pictures entered into a first-look agreement in 2022, and this film will be the first result of that. Additionally, Deadline reported that Sweeney and Fuller are also teaming up to produce an adaptation of Madison Lawson's novel "The Registration" for Hulu's "Hellraiser" writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. That film is being set up at Sony.

In yet another Deadline exclusive, it was reported that "The Caretaker" author Marcus Kliewer's previous story, "We Used to Live Here," sold to Netflix with Blake Lively set to star and produce. Kliewer published that novella on Reddit before it sold, and told The Daily Courier: "I probably wrote 90% of it at two Dennys restaurants." Of the sale of "The Caretaker" to Netflix, he said, "I'm still just sort of processing it. A little bit in shock, to be honest."