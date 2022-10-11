A New Barbarella Is Reportedly In The Works With Sydney Sweeney Set To Star

Way back in the 1960s, French comic writer and artist Jean-Claude Forest introduced the world to what would become one of his best-known creations: Barbarella. Unlike most comic creations of the time, Barbarella's adventures boldly pushed the boundaries when it came to what one could expect to see from the medium. Nevertheless, she became a globally-known pop culture icon in short order — one that's no stranger to adaptations of various types. Arguably the most widely-known is her self-titled 1968 feature film from director Roger Vadim starring prolific actress Jane Fonda in the lead role.

Much like the source material, "Barbarella" is a fascinating extraterrestrial adventure that sees the title character embark on a mission for the United States government with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. While not quite an audience favorite, critics were far more receptive to the campy "Barbarella," as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes scores. It's also become a cult favorite in the decades since its release, hence why Hollywood has tried to get another "Barbarella" project off the ground for some time. Although, it has taken this long for such a production to finally come to fruition.

A new "Barbarella" film is reportedly in the works, with rising star Sydney Sweeney set to lead the film as the titular heroine.